John Phillips Archibald

Dec 15, 1930 - May 6, 2020. John Archibald of Stamford died peacefully at Calvary Hospital, New York. Born at Old Greenwich to John Archibald and Marie Phillips Archibald, he graduated from Greenwich High School in 1948 and Lehigh University in 1952. Following U.S. Army active duty, 1953-54, he began a career with Norden Industries. John attended First Congregational Church of Greenwich. He had a cottage and many friends in the Canaan Pine Grove Association, Falls Village. His wry sense of humor, devotion, and personal discipline are well remembered. He was survived by his extended family, Marcus and Lenka Burke of Stamford, and godsons Nicholas Burke of Boston and Marcus Francis Burke of New York; and by his stepmother's niece and nephew, William Reynolds of Virginia and North Carolina, and Nancy Reynolds of Vermont.



