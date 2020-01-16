|
|
John B. Caron
John B. Caron died peacefully on January 15th, in the company of his loving wife and family.
John was born on July 1, 1924 in Chicago, IL. He graduated from University of Notre Dame with a degree in Chemical Engineering and served in the US Navy during WWII.
He was Chairman and CEO of Caron International, a textile manufacturing company with operations in 4 states and 5 overseas countries, mostly in Europe.
John had a passion for education which led him to become a Trustee of University of Notre Dame and Chairman of the Academic and Faculty Committee, the Chairman of the Board of Whitby Montessori School where his six children graduated, and for many years the leader of the Great Books Discussion group at the Greenwich Library.
He was also deeply involved in poverty alleviation and Catholic causes, serving as the Chairman of the Board of Technoserve, a non-profit organization that provides business solutions to rural poverty in over 30 countries, Chairman of the Board of the National Catholic Reporter, an independent weekly newspaper, and Chairman of the St. Michael's Church building committee.
John had a love of the outdoors and adventure which brought him skiing, camping, fishing and cycling around the world with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Ann and their children; John (Dede), Peter, Paul (Andrea), Mark (Lisa), Elizabeth (Latif) and Cathleen (Woody), and ten grandchildren; Joe, Frank, Tom, Maddie, Robbie, Ian, Alex, Jessica, Nick and Marley.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 469 North St., Greenwich. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to justiceinmotion.org
www.leopgallaghergreenwich.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 17, 2020