John Clayton Lowe
John Clayton low, a resident of Greenwich Connecticut since 1966, passed away Friday, Friday February 28, 2020 due to complications of parkinson's. Born in Shreveport, LA, on February 28, 1928, to Benjamin Ross low and mod Clayton low, John spent his youth in Beaumont Texas, and mobile, AL, graduating from Murphy high school in noble discharged with honor after serving in the U.S. Marines Corps and qualifying as a rifle sharp shooter and a radio operator, he entered Auburn University, earning a engineering degree and graduating summa cum laude in 1950. Joining Saint Regis paper company in 1953, he achieved the position of chief engineer, paper converting operations. When champion international acquired Saint Regis, he continued with champion as vice president Khama International licensing, retiring in 1990. He lived in numerous locations, including Savannah, GA, Pensacola, FL, London, England and Greenwich, CT and traveled worldwide for business and for pleasure. In addition to a successful career, John was an avid fisherman, making sure freshwater and ocean fishing were readily available wherever he lived. An excellent marksman, he hunted dove, Turkey and deer in the woods with his many friends. Fishing hunting and woodsmen skills were taught to him by his father. A longtime member of Greenwich Country Club, John wasn't enthusiastic tennis and platform tennis player Khama becoming a 3 time senior tennis doubles champion. He was also a member of Indian Harbor yacht club, good ol boys tennis, and the horseneck club. With a low, deep voice and a musical talent, he sang bass with the quires of the 1st Presbyterian Church and the Round Hill Community Church, both in Greenwich. John is survived by his wife, Aileen Conley Lowe, his son, James Scott Lowe, and his wife Mary Albrecht Lowe, his daughter Robin A. McCormick, and six grandchildren: Victoria, Clayton, Andrew, and Grant Lowe, and John and Kathryn McCormick. He was predeceased by his first wife, Wilhelmina Scott, his granddaughter, Lauren McCormick, and his brother BR Lowe of Montgomery, AL. At his request, there is no service, and burial will be private. To extend a personal message to his family, please go to www.nutmegcremation.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 10, 2020