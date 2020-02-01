|
John R. Curtin
John R. Curtin born October 24, 1940 passed away at Greenwich Hospital on January 28, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. John attended Belmont Hill School in Belmont, MA, and was a graduate of Boston College. He started his career at the Continental Can Corporation in New York, NY, and was most recently President of Global Packaging at Horizon Paper Company, Inc. in Stamford, CT. John was a member of The Belle Haven Club in Greenwich, CT, Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, NY, and The Union League Club in New York City. John was an avid golfer, and traveled to all the great courses of the world. He could also be found sitting on the deck at Belle Haven looking out over Long Island Sound. He was a loving and generous man who will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. John was predeceased by his parents John E. and Claire R. Curtin of Belmont, MA, and brother Peter Curtin of Andover, MA. He is survived by his daughter Betsy Curtin of Wilton, CT, his brother Paul Curtin of Andover, MA, and his very dear friend and longtime companion Beverly Keyes of Greenwich, CT. Services to be announced at a future date.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 2, 2020