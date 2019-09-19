Home

John DeAndressi entered eternal rest on September 15th 2019.
John was born on February 7, 1948 in Mercy Long Island, NY and resided in Greenwich, CT.
The son of Augustine and Theodora DeAndressi.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters Barbara Mescall, Lynda Mcknew and his brother Jamie DeAndressi along with his nieces PJ Kaye, Lauren Bell, Mindy Mcknew and nephews JJ DeAndressi and Jason DeAndressi.
John loved playing softball, driving his Corvette and going on his boat in long island sound.
He was owner of Tropicana Banana a fruit distribution family business.
John was loved by all of his family and many friends and will be missed dearly.
There will be a private ceremony in the near future.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 20, 2019
