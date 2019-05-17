|
John "Jack" Dillon Kelley
John "Jack" Dillon Kelley, 86, of Rochester died peacefully at home on May 8, 2019. He was the husband of Marilyn Geiter Kelley. Born in Port Chester, NY, son of the late George F. and Ethel (Dillon) Kelley, he lived an exciting and adventurous life.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years and four daughters; Lynne, Evan, Heather and Diane who resides in Marion, MA with husband David Risch. For a full obituary and service information go to Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals at www.saundersdwyer.com.
Published in GreenwichTime on May 17, 2019