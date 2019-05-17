Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dillon "Jack" Kelley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Dillon "Jack" Kelley Obituary
John "Jack" Dillon Kelley
John "Jack" Dillon Kelley, 86, of Rochester died peacefully at home on May 8, 2019. He was the husband of Marilyn Geiter Kelley. Born in Port Chester, NY, son of the late George F. and Ethel (Dillon) Kelley, he lived an exciting and adventurous life.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years and four daughters; Lynne, Evan, Heather and Diane who resides in Marion, MA with husband David Risch. For a full obituary and service information go to Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals at www.saundersdwyer.com.
Published in GreenwichTime on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.