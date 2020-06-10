John J. Elwood

John James Elwood was born in Port Chester, NY, on August 11, 1943, to Delia (nee Duffy) and John J. Elwood, of Castlebar and Galway, Ireland. He was raised in Glenville, CT, alongside his younger brother, William. John attended Greenwich High School, and after earning his Bachelor's degree, went on to earn a Master's degree in Business Administration from the New York University Stern School of Business. Following his graduation from NYU, John joined the team at The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta, Georgia. John's career at Coca-Cola spanned thirty-three years, three countries (USA, Korea and Japan), and culminated in his retirement as the Senior Vice President of Coca-Cola Japan. John loved his 26 years in Japan, where he met his beloved wife, Satoko Matsuoka Elwood. John retired to Carmel, CA in 2002 and became an active member of the community. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, taking photographs, and traveling throughout Japan and Europe. John was dedicated to the Carmel Mission, where he volunteered as a docent for many years. John valued his connections to his friends, family and community. His heart and generosity were as large as his sense of humor and infectious laugh. John was a beloved husband, a loyal brother, a favored uncle and a dear friend. John is survived by his wife, Satoko, his brother William, of Bedford, NY, and his many nieces and nephews.



