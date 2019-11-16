|
Morris L. Hallowell, III
Morris Longstreth Hallowell, III passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019, at age 98, with his family by his side.
Morris (known as "Morrie" to his friends) was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Morris Longstreth Hallowell, Jr. and Ellen Stetson Hallowell. As a young boy he skied and skated through the cold winters, and sailed on Lake Minnetonka in the summers. He sometimes swapped the city for the wheat farms of the Iron Range when his father took the family up to a flour mill he ran in northern Minnesota.
In 7th grade, he took a three day train ride east to attend Middlesex School in Concord, Massachusetts. He kept his school clothes looking their best by shipping them home to his mother in Minnesota to wash. As a member of the Middlesex football team, he acquired the leather helmet which served for many decades as the Most Valuable Player award for the Thanksgiving Day family football game.
Morrie graduated from Harvard University, where he was a member of the Fox and Hasty Pudding Clubs.
Wanting to serve in World War II but having a knee which prevented entrance to the US military, he signed up with the American Field Service. In the Field Service, he served as an ambulance driver under the British Army in Burma. The experience provided him with many stories with which he entertained family and friends for the rest of his life.
After the war, he married Eleanor Gooding and together they raised four sons: Morris, Christopher, William, and John. He was married to Elly for over seventy years. They lived in several towns in Massachusetts before settling in Old Greenwich.
The majority of his career was spent as a sales executive at the Bemis Company. He was fortunate to enjoy a long and fruitful retirement: travelling and sailing with Elly and their many great friends, playing tennis with the Good Old Boys, leading singing at the Greenwich Retired Men's Association, volunteering with the Nathaniel Witherell Auxiliary, and volunteering as a tax preparer for the elderly.
After Elly developed Alzheimer's, they moved from their house in Old Greenwich to the Edgehill retirement community, where he was a devoted caregiver to Elly. Surviving for several years after she passed, Morrie was loved by many members of the Edgehill community, where he helped to keep everyone entertained with his remarkable spirit and sense of humor.
Morrie is survived by his four sons and their wives: Ann, Alice, Lauren, and Barbara; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his two younger brothers. A memorial gathering is being planned for early January.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 17, 2019