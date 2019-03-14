John M. Hickey

John M. Hickey died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, March 12. A long time resident of Greenwich, CT he and his beloved wife of 59 years were born in the Inwood section of Manhattan and moved to Greenwich, CT by way of Rockland County, NY. John was the youngest of three children born to Elizabeth Hickey nee Mulhern and Timothy Hickey. His two older siblings, Margaret Driscoll of Tuckahoe, NY and Hannah Rinker of Toms River, NJ pre decease him. In 1957 John resumed his career in General Motors after serving two years in the United States Army Signal Corps in Stuttgart and Koblenz, Germany. During his career he managed data systems for General Motors, American Airlines, and Chemical Bank before joining Nasdaq 1984. In 1997 he was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of the Nasdaq Stock Market. He was responsible for the day to day system development and operations of the Market as well as all other technological systems run by Nasdaq. John graduated from St. Francis College with a BBA in Accounting and received a master's degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Business. John is survived by his devoted wife, Elish and their four children: John, Michael, Elish and Thomas and their beloved daughter in law AnnDena. Their six grandchildren, Thomas Hickey Jr. Catherine and Margaret Telling, Michael Hickey and Johnny and Timothy Hickey brought great joy to his life. Winters were spent in Jupiter, FL sharing time, and playing golf and cards with old friends. He will be missed. Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14, at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home 31 Arch St. from 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Mary Church, Greenwich, CT In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Greymour Friars or a . Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary