John Kirwin

John Patrick Kirwin

John Patrick Kirwin, age 83 passed away peacefully in his sleep May 21, 2020 at home.

He was born in Greenwich, CT; he moved to Florida in the late 1950's following his service in the Army.

He was predeceased by Mary Frances Kirwin, his wife of 40+ years; and Sean Kirwin, his son, sisters Mary Lou Kirwin Russo and Edythe Kirwin McGorty, his mother Edith Kirwin Duff and his stepfather Howard Duff.

He is survived by Jane Medress Burwick, his stepdaughter,

Kira Kirwin, his granddaughter, Zach Medress, his grandson, Johanna Kirwin, his daughter-in-law, his sister Joan Ecay and her husband Tom Ecay, Karen Charatan his niece, as well as many other nieces and nephews he was fond and proud of.

A veteran of the military, as he aged, john always had a soft spot for the guys who served in the armed forces and were wounded. He always considered that those men deserved better care and contributed to their needs whenever he could.

John was a lifetime member of the elks, as well as a son of the American Legion.

His perpetual good nature with people worked well for him. First when he and his friends opened a lounge called TJ's in Ft. Lauderdale in the 1960's as a bartender extraordinaire, and later in sales of RV memberships that took him and his wife Mary around the country from California, to Texas, Virginia, Massachusetts, and even Alaska. At every post he won over clients and staff and progressed rapidly to management. John continued in that business until his retirement in Clermont, FL, in the home he and Mary had built.

A warm, cheerful man, John left an indelible impression with his gentle thoughtful style, unflagging sense of humor and eagerness to help others. In recent years, john led a quiet life, learning to use his iPad for solitaire games, while staunchly refusing to adapt to technology and open his email! He always enjoyed a good scotch before dinner, the occasional stop at the local pub for camaraderie and even welcomed company once in a while at home while revering his solitude, reading detective stories to entertain himself at night along with a few favorite TV shows (blue bloods being top of the list). He took great pride in his home and mastered the art of managing household maintenance his wife had insisted he avoid when she lived. At the onset of Mary's illness, john made it clear he would care for her no matter the difficulty as she wanted to remain in their home to the end. He chose to stay there as well, living with their personal happy memories. Despite the physical separation from friends he managed to maintain contact by phone with his family and friends in every corner of the country. John was always up to tell a good story!

He'll be affectionately remembered and missed by us all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store