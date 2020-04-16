|
John Lafferty
John Lafferty passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Des Plaines, IL after a three-year battle with lymphoma cancer. He was 57 years old.
John lived in Cos Cob during the 80's and 90's. He is an alumnus of Greenwich High School and UConn, with a degree in History and Economics.
He was very well known in Cos Cob as a fixture at the service station once known as the Cos Cob Gulf on the corner of Orchard Street and Putnam Avenue. He was known by many as Laffs, Laffie, Johnny and Big John; he also gave a nickname to everyone he knew.
John is survived by his parents, Hugh and Barbara Lafferty, formerly of Cos Cob, his brother Hugh, sisters Kathleen, Rose and Susan, and by his nephews and nieces, Julie, Ken, Laura, Olivia, Molly, Brian, Stephan and Emma.
It has not yet been determined when a celebration of John's life will take place out in Illinois. You may email his sister Susan to be kept up to date. [email protected]
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of John to The First Step House: https://www.first-step-house.org/
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 17, 2020