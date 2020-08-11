John Lienhardt

John Rick LienhardtJohn Richard "Rick" Lienhardt left this life on August 1, 2020 doing what he loved: riding his beloved Harley Davidson. Rick was born on October 2, 1959 in Bangor, Maine as the eldest of four children born to John and Elizabeth Lienhardt. Rick is predeceased by his best friend and faithful dog Moo. He is survived by his parents, John and Elizabeth of Greenwich, his siblings Ron (Bonnie) Lienhardt of Bethel, Rod Lienhardt of New Jersey and Robyn (Brett) Kechter of Cos Cob as well as his nieces and nephews Ronnie (Virya), Randy (Erica), Rebecca, Robbie, Skylar, Cameron and Kai. Rick is also survived by his fiancé Joanie Brown and her daughter Morgan. He is survived by his children Robert (Anna) and Stephanie, as well as four grandchildren; Rian, Tristan, Giovanni and Shelby. In addition, the entire community of Cos Cob where he considered his many friends to be part of his extended family.The family will have memorial visitation Friday, August 14th, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Leo P.Gallagher Funeral Home, 31 Arch St., Greenwich, CT. He will be missed and never forgotten.