John Maciejewski
John Maciejewski, 77, of Old Greenwich, CT passed away on May 4th at Norwalk Hospital from complications due to the Coronavirus. John will be joining his wife of 42 years Lois (Tymczuk) Maciejewski who passed on March 27, 2020.
John was born on August 25, 1942 in Old Greenwich, CT to Stanley and Anne (Suchocki) Maciejewski. He graduated from Stamford Catholic High School and continued his education at the "College of Hard Knocks" as he liked to put it. He loved his hometown of Old Greenwich and was fiercely proud to be a 3rd generation resident of the town and the house that his grandfather originally settled in when he immigrated to America.
John worked for the Town of Greenwich Parks and Recreation Department (formally known as the Parks Department) for over 30 years, retiring as the foreman of Binney Park. Never one to be able to sit still for too long, John also held numerous other jobs around town. He was a caddy at Innis Arden golf course from around the age of 10 until his early 60s. He also worked evenings at the former A&P Liquor store in Riverside, CT for over 20 years. John was an active member of Holy Name Church in Stamford, CT throughout his life, starting as an altar boy and later serving as an usher during Saturday evening mass. During retirement, John was a common sight on his daily walks all over Old Greenwich. John enjoyed meeting and talking to people from all walks of life and was always interested in getting to know more about them.
John is survived by his son Matthew (Kimberly) of Old Greenwich, CT and grandchildren Hudson and Ellis as well as a step-daughter Andrea Patient (John) of Cranham, England and grandchildren Julian and Charlotte. He also leaves a brother Paul Maciejewski (Julianna) of Norwalk, CT and a sister Valerie Nucera of Atlanta, GA. His sister Roseann Sholanich of Stratford, CT passed in February of this year.
Funeral and burial are private due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of all people who John loved throughout his well lived life. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Association (https://alz.org/).
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
John Maciejewski, 77, of Old Greenwich, CT passed away on May 4th at Norwalk Hospital from complications due to the Coronavirus. John will be joining his wife of 42 years Lois (Tymczuk) Maciejewski who passed on March 27, 2020.
John was born on August 25, 1942 in Old Greenwich, CT to Stanley and Anne (Suchocki) Maciejewski. He graduated from Stamford Catholic High School and continued his education at the "College of Hard Knocks" as he liked to put it. He loved his hometown of Old Greenwich and was fiercely proud to be a 3rd generation resident of the town and the house that his grandfather originally settled in when he immigrated to America.
John worked for the Town of Greenwich Parks and Recreation Department (formally known as the Parks Department) for over 30 years, retiring as the foreman of Binney Park. Never one to be able to sit still for too long, John also held numerous other jobs around town. He was a caddy at Innis Arden golf course from around the age of 10 until his early 60s. He also worked evenings at the former A&P Liquor store in Riverside, CT for over 20 years. John was an active member of Holy Name Church in Stamford, CT throughout his life, starting as an altar boy and later serving as an usher during Saturday evening mass. During retirement, John was a common sight on his daily walks all over Old Greenwich. John enjoyed meeting and talking to people from all walks of life and was always interested in getting to know more about them.
John is survived by his son Matthew (Kimberly) of Old Greenwich, CT and grandchildren Hudson and Ellis as well as a step-daughter Andrea Patient (John) of Cranham, England and grandchildren Julian and Charlotte. He also leaves a brother Paul Maciejewski (Julianna) of Norwalk, CT and a sister Valerie Nucera of Atlanta, GA. His sister Roseann Sholanich of Stratford, CT passed in February of this year.
Funeral and burial are private due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of all people who John loved throughout his well lived life. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Association (https://alz.org/).
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on May 14, 2020.