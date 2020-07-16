John A. MeadJohn Augustus Mead, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 80. The son of Stuart Augustus and Ella Jeanette Mead, John spent his early years at his father's car dealership, which is where his love of all things vehicular first started. He graduated the Brunswick School in 1957 and briefly attended college. John met the love of his life on a blind date. He and Linda Davis Clarendon married in 1963. They had three children, Peter, Wendy, and Laurie, and they became actively involved in the Mead School as they sought a better way for their children to be educated.For more than 30 years, John served as the property manager for the Mead School, maintaining its facilities and supporting its mission. He started each school day with his call of "8:30" and later "8:45," which signaled to students it was time to go to class.In addition to being a loving father, John was a devoted grandfather to Aaron Mead, India Mead Smith, Lilith Mead McGrory, and Vivian Mead McGrory. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Linda, and his sister Mary Ann Robertson.The family would like to thank Dr. Alice Rusk, Dr. Sunil Rana, and the staff of Greenwich Hospital for taking such good care of John during his long battle with Parkinson's. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to the Mead School.