1/2
John Purdy
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Reinsburg Purdy, Jr.
Jul 5, 1941 - Oct 12, 2020John "Junior" was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on July 5th, 1941 and passed away at the age of 79 on October 12th, 2020 in Punta Gorda, Florida. He was the son of the late Rose (Pucci) and John Purdy of Greenwich. He was an Air Force Veteran and served in the United Kingdom.
John leaves behind 3 children and 5 grandchildren; daughter Annette Sweet (NY) and her children Lindsay and Steven, daughter Tammy-Sue Jackson (VA) and her children Elijah and Jordan and his son Shaun Purdy (CT) and his child Jason.
John is survived are 7 sisters; Rosemarie Lewis, Barbara Gzeckowicz, Margaret Goodhart, Ruth Gordon, Frances Sarna, Effie Ribuffo, and Patricia Purdy. In addition, 5 brothers; Chester, Joseph, Floyd, Dennis and Gregory Purdy. Predeceased by a brother Louis and a sister Mary Hawe. John is from a large family, including scores of cousins, nieces, nephews and more.
John graduated from Greenwich High School and ran his own livery business. John lived in Greenwich and Stamford, Connecticut before moving to the beaches of Florida to enjoy the warm weather and to earn the nickname "Dancing John". Burial will be private and a celebration of life will be at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved