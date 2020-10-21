John Reinsburg Purdy, Jr.Jul 5, 1941 - Oct 12, 2020John "Junior" was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on July 5th, 1941 and passed away at the age of 79 on October 12th, 2020 in Punta Gorda, Florida. He was the son of the late Rose (Pucci) and John Purdy of Greenwich. He was an Air Force Veteran and served in the United Kingdom.John leaves behind 3 children and 5 grandchildren; daughter Annette Sweet (NY) and her children Lindsay and Steven, daughter Tammy-Sue Jackson (VA) and her children Elijah and Jordan and his son Shaun Purdy (CT) and his child Jason.John is survived are 7 sisters; Rosemarie Lewis, Barbara Gzeckowicz, Margaret Goodhart, Ruth Gordon, Frances Sarna, Effie Ribuffo, and Patricia Purdy. In addition, 5 brothers; Chester, Joseph, Floyd, Dennis and Gregory Purdy. Predeceased by a brother Louis and a sister Mary Hawe. John is from a large family, including scores of cousins, nieces, nephews and more.John graduated from Greenwich High School and ran his own livery business. John lived in Greenwich and Stamford, Connecticut before moving to the beaches of Florida to enjoy the warm weather and to earn the nickname "Dancing John". Burial will be private and a celebration of life will be at a later date.