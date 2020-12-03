1/1
John Riley
John C. Riley
John Coppinger Riley died at his home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jack was born on June 22,1939 in South Portland, Maine to Mary Coppinger Riley and Timothy Riley. Jack served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the VFW. He was an Electrician and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electricians
Jack is survived by his wife, Trisha Fox Riley; his daughters, Maryrose Edwards (Greg), Annie Gold (Will) and his three grandsons: Riley and Brendan Edwards and Liam Gold. He is also survived by his brother, James and sisters, Eileen Conley, Mary O'Brien, and Sister Mary Bridget O'Carm.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers: Joseph, Edward, Pat, and his sister, Ann.
When you think of Jack, please consider doing a random act of kindness, as was his practice. All services will be private.

Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

