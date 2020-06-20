John Silberlicht

John Christopher Silberlicht
John Christopher Silberlicht, of Greenwich, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 17. He was 54. John was predeceased by both his parents, Jack W. Silberlicht (1990), and Patricia Silberlicht (2018), and is survived by his loving sisters, Jane Doyle of Greenwich, CT, Elizabeth Silberlicht of Redondo Beach, CA, and Maria Duncan and her husband Marc, of Woodbury, CT. He is also survived by his nephew, Thomas, and nieces Samantha and Amanda.
John was born in Queens, New York on March 31, 1966 and lived in Greenwich his entire life. He graduated from Greenwich High School in 1985. As an avid cyclist, even before his days at Buzz's Cycle Shop, he traversed thousands of miles across Connecticut on his many different bicycles, usually adorned with his signature mohawk helmet. John was never more vibrant than when he was on his bike, talking about biking, or tinkering with bikes, and despite two heart valve replacements, he never went very long without a ride. He was an active and beloved member of the cycling group "Sound Cyclists Bicycle Club" and was not only elated but truly honored when he became a ride leader. John was lauded for his ride leadership skills and his enthusiasm and patience to ride with cyclists of all abilities. Along with the mechanical skills to fix most any problem occurring before or during the rides, it was his humor and giant heart that made riding with John such a memorable experience.
John cherished living in Greenwich and one of his favorite places was Greenwich Point Park. He would ride his bike there as often as he could, regularly stopping to tell a joke or a story and chat with friends and acquaintances, of which he had many.
He was a collector of classic model cars, a music lover, and a dedicated sports fan who fervently followed the New York Mets and the New York Giants, as well as the Kansas City Royals and the New Jersey Devils.
John worked many years in the auto parts industry in sales and delivery and was legendary around town for his quick wit and sense of humor. He eventually found his work family in 1998 at Triple J Auto Parts in Stamford. He followed them into their retail shop, A Buck & Up, where he continuously made customers smile each day.
The family will be receiving guests on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Road #3, Greenwich, CT. A brief prayer will be shared at 6:00 p.m. The burial of ashes will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Putnam Cemetery, 35 Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Friends of Greenwich Point https://www.friendsofgreenwichpoint.org/donate in John's honor.
Published in Stamford Advocate & Greenwich Time on Jun. 20, 2020.