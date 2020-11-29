John Traver Hutchins, Jr.

John Traver Hutchins Jr., loving husband, father, son, and brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at age 59 after a 12 year journey with multiple myeloma.

Traver was born on March 6th, 1961 in Minneapolis, MN.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Hutchins Sr.

Survived by his mother Ann Hutchins, wife, Elizabeth Hutchins, children, Jack (17), Alley (16) and Davis (9), brothers Web Hutchins and Grant Hutchins and countless friends.

Traver attended The Blake School in Minneapolis, MN and the University of Minnesota. His entrepreneurial spirit took him to New York where he was successful in multiple company start-ups. Traver had a sharp business mind for new trends and was constantly bringing his new ideas to fruition.

Traver married the love of his life, Elizabeth Andrews, on June 22, 2002, at the Ausable Club in the Adirondacks.

Together they moved to Greenwich, CT to raise their children.

Traver loved all sports, whether playing or watching his Minnesota "home teams." Traver also had a passion for golf, was an excellent player, and treasured the rounds played with his family and friends.

Traver was known for his quick wit, eternal optimism and his kind and compassionate spirit. Traver was one of the good guys and he will be missed greatly. He cultivated countless friendships wherever he went. If you sat on a flight next to Traver, you got off the plane with a new friend.

Traver felt a call to give back and mentored many younger business entrepreneurs. He started a family tradition of delivering food to Neighbor to Neighbor. After his diagnosis, Traver spent much time and energy raising funds and awareness for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. He also made a series of videos for other patients, explaining the path of the disease and using his experience to guide others.

But when asked, Traver would say his greatest success was his wonderful family, Elizabeth, Jack, Alley, Davis and Coco.

A true family man.

A private family service will be held at Christ Church Greenwich at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 5th. Friends are invited to join through a link that will be posted on the church's website.

Donations preferred to Neighbor to Neighbor and The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store