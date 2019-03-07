Josefina Hurtado Ayala

Josefina Hurtado Ayala, age 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Stamford Hospital. She was born March 23, 1952, in Abancay, Peru, to Cesaria Ayala Quispe and Victor Hurtado Grande. For over 40 years, Josefina "Josie" was a solid foundation of support and a strong motherly figure in every household she looked after. She brought five children into this world but was a mother to many more. She breathed perseverance, discipline, an exceptional work ethic and most importantly unconditional love, loyalty and support into every soul she touched. She is survived by her husband, George; siblings, Manuel, Constantina, Benedicto; children, Flora, Alexander, Rosa, Federico, Christina; grandchildren, Stephen Jr., Nitza, Zoe, Lucas, Landon; and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose hearts Josefina touched are invited to the FRED D. KNAPP & SON FUNERAL HOME, 267 Greenwich Ave. from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, to reminisce on this amazing, accomplished life. A funeral service will be held on March 9, 2019 at the STANWICH CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH at 9 a.m. Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary