GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
267 Greenwich Ave.
Greenwich, CT 06830
203-869-0315
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
267 Greenwich Ave.
Greenwich, CT 06830
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
STANWICH CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH
Resources
More Obituaries for Josefina Ayala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josefina Hurtado Ayala


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josefina Hurtado Ayala Obituary
Josefina Hurtado Ayala
Josefina Hurtado Ayala, age 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Stamford Hospital. She was born March 23, 1952, in Abancay, Peru, to Cesaria Ayala Quispe and Victor Hurtado Grande. For over 40 years, Josefina "Josie" was a solid foundation of support and a strong motherly figure in every household she looked after. She brought five children into this world but was a mother to many more. She breathed perseverance, discipline, an exceptional work ethic and most importantly unconditional love, loyalty and support into every soul she touched. She is survived by her husband, George; siblings, Manuel, Constantina, Benedicto; children, Flora, Alexander, Rosa, Federico, Christina; grandchildren, Stephen Jr., Nitza, Zoe, Lucas, Landon; and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose hearts Josefina touched are invited to the FRED D. KNAPP & SON FUNERAL HOME, 267 Greenwich Ave. from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, to reminisce on this amazing, accomplished life. A funeral service will be held on March 9, 2019 at the STANWICH CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH at 9 a.m.
Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
Download Now