Joseph Baratta
May 31, 1938 - February 28, 2020
Joseph Baratta passed away peacefully, surrounded by the comfort and love of his family Friday, February 28th, 2020 in Greenwich, CT at age 81.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Barbara, his daughter Nanette, his son Frank and his wife Aya, grandchildren Milan and Lucina, his youngest son Joe and his wife Aubrey, grandchildren Kristina, Taylor and Sadie Mae, and his sister Maryann Davila.
He was known as Joe, Joey, Joe Cool, Joe Smooth, JB, Dear Old Dad, Pop Pop, Grandpa, Pops and the well earned "Spud Stud."
He lived life to the fullest with unyielding energy and gusto. He traveled the world extensively, was a farmer at heart, cultivating his annual garden; growing the best potatoes. He loved being outdoors either planting, taking long walks or out on the water in his boat relaxing and fishing, vacationing on his favorite Islands Anguilla and St, Barts.
Born to his parents Frank and Antoinette in Vinchiaturo, Italy on May 31st, 1938, they emigrated from their home country and moved to Yonkers, NY where they raised their family. He attended Roosevelt High School graduating in 1957. He went on to earn a degree in Civil Engineering from New York University in 1961. He completed a tour of duty as a Second Lieutenant in the Engineer Corps at Fort Monroe, VA. He also earned a Professional Degree in Engineering.
Joseph became a recognized and highly respected Real Estate Developer and Property Manager in both Westchester and Fairfield Counties. He was among a great group of experts in his field. Joseph was an active member of the Westchester County Builder's Institute serving as President for two terms. He and Charles Persico were partners of Per-Bar Construction, Management and Sales for over 50 years.
In 2011 with the combined efforts of Maria Fareri Children's Hospital and the doctors at Westchester Medical Center, Joseph orchestrated the medical treatment for the son of a family friend from Nepal who had a brain tumor. He accomplished this wonderful life saving feat with his characteristic force and determination and with the strong relationships and bonds he had formed throughout his career.
He was a man who made things happen. He was a man who brought people together. We continue to draw comfort from the memories of his enthusiasm, stamina and vitality. A celebration of his esteemed life will be held on his Birthday. The family would appreciate donations to Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, The Bennett Cancer Center and Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County or a in his memory and honor. His presence on this earth will be greatly missed but his energy and spirit persevere.
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 20, 2020