Joseph James Campinell, a longtime resident of Riverside and Old Greenwich, CT, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. He was 73.
Born in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of John and Rose (Sgorrano) Campinell. He attended St. Mary's Academy, SUNY Plattsburgh and earned an MBA from Syracuse University. He worked at Colgate-Palmolive and Chesebrough Ponds before joining L'Oreal in 1986. Over the course of 25 years there he was best remembered as a tough negotiator, a fiercely loyal leader and for his ability to blend humor with business. He retired in 2011 as the president of L'Oreal USA's Consumer Products Division.
He enjoyed fishing on his boat in LI Sound, spending time with his children and grandchildren in Brewster, MA and carrying on his Italian traditions, which always included bringing the entire family together for Sunday dinners of homemade sauce and meatballs.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 51 years, Mary (Closson) Campinell; his daughter, Melissa Frey (Brian); his sons Eric (Molly) and Mark (Lacey); and his 10 grandchildren, all of whom will miss their "Nonno" dearly: Caroline, Ben, Annie and Mary Kate Frey; Quinn, Claire, John and Kathryn Campinell; and Carter and Cole Campinell, all of Riverside. He is also survived by his brothers, James and Jack (Linda), his sister Mary Paetsch (Gerry), his sister-in-law, Sue Shoemaker and four nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his nephew, Travis Campinell. Joe's family would like to offer a special thank you to his devoted caregivers: Toussaint Day, Danking Oguguo and Andrew Palmer and to his dear friend and Monday lunchtime buddy, Steve Katz.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held in the fall. In his honor, please consider a donation to Neighbor to Neighbor of Greenwich or another local business that is making a difference during this difficult time.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 7, 2020