Joseph Caputo
Joseph P. Caputo
Aug. 21, 1928 - Nov. 11, 2020Joseph P. Caputo, of Greenwich, passed away November 11, 2020 at age 92. He was born in Port Chester, August 21, 1928 to John & Florence Caputo. Joseph proudly served in the US Navy and went on to work for many years in construction. His last job was working alongside his brother-in-law at Ralph Longo & Sons. Joseph was a motorcycle enthusiast and also had a love for Cadillacs. He is the beloved husband of the late Connie Caputo. Joseph is survived by his cherished daughter, Michelle Antonelli and loving granddaughters, Brittany and Jessica Antonelli. He is the dear brother of Angelica "Lee" Groccia and the late Frank Caputo. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and faithful companion, Luke. Family will receive friends Thursday morning 8:45-9:30 at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, 203-869-5968. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. at St. Roch's RC Church followed by entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com



Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home
134 Hamilton Ave
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-5968
