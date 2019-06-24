Joseph Anthony D'Elia

Joseph Anthony D'Elia was born on June 13, 1954, and was a lifelong resident of Greenwich and Stamford, CT. He died peacefully at his home on June 23, after a long illness. Joe was the son of Marie Bolongna D'Elia and the late Joseph Dominic D'Elia, and brother of the late Robert D'Elia. He graduated Greenwich High School in 1972 and received a degree in Horticulture from Colorado State University. After collage, her returned to Greenwich and established Shady Tree, a full service tree company. Joe's lifelong passion was music and his band Joe D'Elia and the All Stars was a favorite at many weddings and celebrations. He is survived by his mother Marie B. D'Elia, a sister Joy M. D'Elia (Tommy Bledsoe), nieces Delia and Rosa Bledsoe, aunts Tilda Fico and Sheila Bolongna, an uncle Ralph Bolongna, many loving cousins and innumerable devoted friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 84 Sherwood Ave. (corner of King Street), Greenwich, Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery . Donations may be made to Greenwich High Scholl Band Roosters, 92 Lockwood Road, Riverside, CT 06787. Published in Greenwich Time from June 25 to June 26, 2019