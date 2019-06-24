GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
267 Greenwich Ave.
Greenwich, CT 06830
203-869-0315
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph D'Elia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph D'Elia


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph D'Elia Obituary
Joseph Anthony D'Elia
Joseph Anthony D'Elia was born on June 13, 1954, and was a lifelong resident of Greenwich and Stamford, CT. He died peacefully at his home on June 23, after a long illness. Joe was the son of Marie Bolongna D'Elia and the late Joseph Dominic D'Elia, and brother of the late Robert D'Elia. He graduated Greenwich High School in 1972 and received a degree in Horticulture from Colorado State University. After collage, her returned to Greenwich and established Shady Tree, a full service tree company. Joe's lifelong passion was music and his band Joe D'Elia and the All Stars was a favorite at many weddings and celebrations. He is survived by his mother Marie B. D'Elia, a sister Joy M. D'Elia (Tommy Bledsoe), nieces Delia and Rosa Bledsoe, aunts Tilda Fico and Sheila Bolongna, an uncle Ralph Bolongna, many loving cousins and innumerable devoted friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 84 Sherwood Ave. (corner of King Street), Greenwich, Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery . Donations may be made to Greenwich High Scholl Band Roosters, 92 Lockwood Road, Riverside, CT 06787.
Published in Greenwich Time from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
Download Now