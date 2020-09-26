Joseph M. DeFilippis
Joseph M. DeFilippis, 92, of Hamden and a former resident of Greenwich, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by the ones he laughed with, lived for and loved on September 23, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 14, 1928 to the late William and Lillian Continelli DeFilippis.
After serving in the Navy, Joe was a co-owner of Lucas Printing Company of Stamford for 62 years. He attended the Manhattan School of Printing and The Printing Industries of Metropolitan New York. He was one of the founding members of the Glenbrook Athletic Club as well as a lifetime member of the Ponus Yacht Club. He enjoyed his time with friends at both of his clubs. His greatest joy was his family which he spent many hours entertaining. Joe will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, intelligence and his willingness to help others.
Joseph is survived by his loving children, Debra Scandone of Hamden, Michael DeFilippis and his wife Margie of Fairfield, Joseph DeFilippis and his wife Kathleen of Greenwich, as well as a brother, William DeFilippis and his wife Lorraine of Pound Ridge, NY and a sister-in-law, Sara "Sandie" DeFilippis of Stamford. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Joseph Scandone, Christopher DeFilippis and his wife Carrie, Laura DeFilippis, Shelby DeFilippis, Kelly DeFilippis, Mark Scandone, Mikey DeFilippis, Hallie DeFilippis and his great-grandson, Jaxon DeFilippis.
Besides his parents, Joseph was also predeceased by his wife, Dorothea Zaffino DeFilippis, a brother, Ernest DeFilippis and a son-in-law, Peter Scandone.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. prior to Interment at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Rockrimmon Road, Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joseph's memory to Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com