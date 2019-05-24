Joseph F. Ginise

Joseph F. Ginise, 92, of North Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Old Greenwich, CT, passed away in his home on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born May 4, 1927 to Frank Ginise and Josephine DeCaro Ginise.

Joe was a proud member of the United States Navy where he commissioned and served on the USS Midway, the largest ship of its time. He was also very proud of being a plank owner. Joe worked for RKO/WOR for over thirty years, first as an engineer and later as a cameraman where he worked on many television shows including the Joe Franklin Show and the Jerry Lewis Telethons. He covered sports as well as several Mercury Space Shots and all of the Apollo Missions. He had the good fortune to meet many people including entertainers, astronauts and the former President George W. Bush. He also covered many historical events, including the assassinations of John and Bobby Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King. He later started his own company, J. Ginise Engineering where he worked with several sports teams and traveled with the Atlanta Braves. It was no surprise to his family when he came home from work on a winter night with no coat because he had given it to someone on the streets of New York City because they looked cold. That's just who he was. The kindest, funniest, most charming man you could meet.

Joe was predeceased by his sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Norma Jean Farrell Ginise as well as his sisters, Angie Riccelli and Frances Ginise. He leaves behind a sister, Marie Iannacone and brother, Thomas Ginise and his devoted children Debra Conrad; Tina Brown, Frank Ginise. Also known as Pop or Newie, he leaves behind his cherished grandchildren Genna Thompson; Sean and Ryan Conrad; Shannon Hannigan; Erin Castrodonatti; Danielle, Kristen and Joseph Ginise. As well as his great-grandchildren Averi Jean Ferris; Maiya, AJ and Bella Baptiste and Roman Castrodonatti.

The family would also like to express their sincere thanks to his Lake Colony family for keeping him young and alive, especially his adopted sons Gene Burch and Capt. Mike Kozakiewicz.

Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: https://www.rideclosertofree.org/participant/Shannon-Hannigan2019. His granddaughter has done this ride in his honor for the past few years. Smilow Cancer. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.