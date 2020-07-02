1/1
Joseph Gavin
Joseph M. Gavin
Joseph M. Gavin passed away peacefully at Stamford Hospital on June 29, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born in the United Hospital in Port Chester, NY on April 23, 1945, graduated from Rye High School in 1964 and served in the US Army Reserve for three years. Joe then joined the Greenwich Police Department in 1970 and retired as a Youth Officer after 23 years. He and William Gallagher then opened the Horseneck Tavern which became a well-known restaurant and gathering place for 16 years.
Joe was the youngest of Mary Ellen and Patrick's seven children. He is survived by his sister Priscilla Costigan and Patrick Gavin (wife Nancie). He was predeceased by his sisters Patricia Mahoney, Eileen Hoey, Bernadette Maguire, brother John and foster brother Shang Jung. Joe also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held Friday at Gallagher Funeral Home in Greenwich. The burial will immediately follow at Greenwood Union Cemetery in Rye. A memorial service will be held at later date.
In lieu of flowers monetary donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in Greenwich Time on Jul. 2, 2020.
