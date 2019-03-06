Joseph M. Helupka, Sr.

Joseph M. Helupka, Sr., 87, of Milford, beloved husband of Lois Helupka, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. Born on October 23, 1931 in Greenwich, he was the son of the late Helen and Stephen Helupka.

Joseph served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was proud of his Polish heritage and being a Glenville boy. Joseph loved fishing at Grass Island and boating. Above all else, he was a devoted family man.

Along with his loving wife, Joseph is survived by his children, Joseph M. (Karen) Helupka, Jr., William (Rose) Helupka, Nancy (Terry) Murphy, Robert Helupka, and Michael (Lisa) Helupka; grandchildren, Melissa, Allison, Matthew Joseph, Mark, Gabriel, James, and Mary; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Bernadette (Henry) Jensen; and many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Stephen Helupka.

A Graveside Service will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CEMETERY). The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary