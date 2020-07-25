1/
Joseph Iacono
1936 - 2020
Joseph Iacono, 83, of Greenwich, CT passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born on July 27, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Ubaldo and Vincenza Lanza Iacono.
Joseph and his wife have lived in Greenwich, CT for over 40 years. He attended CUNY where he earned both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Economics. Joseph was a very intelligent and selfless individual. He worked for Unilever U.S until his retirement. In Joseph's free time you could find him cooking, gardening, and watching his favorite team, the Met's. He also loved attending the Metropolitan Opera and The New York City Ballet with his wife, Lee. His grandchildren brought so much joy in his life and he loved watching them grow up.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife Lee Stingone Iacono, his daughter Veronica Capalbo and her husband Peter R., his grandchildren Peter Joseph Capalbo II, Julia Capalbo and Nicolette Capalbo as well as his brother Frank Iacono and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, CT. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, North Street, Greenwich. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joseph's memory to the American Cancer Society, 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, is honored to assist the Iacono family with the arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.





Published in Greenwich Time on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church
