Joseph John Enright, Sr. of Southbury, CT, passed away on April 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on September 11, 1940 to Louis & Helen Stupak Enright. Joseph graduated from St. Mary's High School in Greenwich and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He pursued self-employment endeavors directing his life with individuality, purpose, generosity, strength, and integrity with a compelling charm to inspire. He had a love for Cape Cod, a gift for cooking, and an eye for interior design. Joseph is survived by his 5 children & their spouses: Colleen & Ted Dietter; Cathleen & Jeff Kilcourse; Joe & Themis Enright; Tim & Leslei Enright; and Quinn & Mike Fusco; and the mother of his children Kathryn Enright. Joseph is survived by his twelve grandchildren: Matt & Meghan; Kevin & Ryan; Will & Gwen; Skylar, Madison, Tim & James; and Charlotte & Francesca. Joseph is survived by his longtime partner, Marcia Christie. He shared his childhood with 10 siblings and is survived by Sandra Harriott & John Enright. Joseph was predeceased by Louis, Francis, Mike, Carl, Richard and Billy Enright, Alta Morabito & Nancy Porcheddu. Joseph's family wishes to thank the entire staff of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford for their unwavering care in providing a safe and secure environment with a high regard for Joseph's dignity. To honor and celebrate Joseph's life, a Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 8 Robinson Avenue, Danbury, CT followed by an off-site reception. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to: The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, 4 Horseneck Lane, Greenwich, CT 06830.