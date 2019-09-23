|
|
Joseph John Mancuso
Joseph (Joe) John Mancuso of Cos Cob died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family on September 22, 2019 after a long illness with diabetes and complications from COPD. Born in the Chickahominy section of Greenwich on July 26, 1928, he was the son of Rocco Mancuso and Anna Teresa DeBlasio Mancuso.
Joe graduated Greenwich High School on June 17, 1947. He was a dedicated Town of Greenwich employee for 38 years as Head Custodian of Central and Eastern Junior High Schools, followed by building maintenance managerial positions at the old Town Hall and Greenwich Annex buildings, new Town Hall and Greenwich High School. Joe had a high work ethic and his family was always his number one priority. He was very proud of his Italian heritage and instilled the values of fostering strong family ties, helping others in need and carrying forth traditional Italian customs. He was known for his abundant garden, homemade wine and love of the holidays.
Joe is survived by his dedicated wife of 67 years, Grace Oliveri Mancuso, and his five children, Rocco (JoAnn), Anna Teresa (Edgar), Joseph II, Michael (Denise) and Dominick, and dedicated "Other Son" Ron Ross, as well as his grandchildren Joe, Elizabeth, Gina, Steven, Joseph III, Michael and Matthew. Aside from his parents, he was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Mary and John Mandras, brother and sister-in-law Dominick and Josephine Mancuso, brothers-in-law and sisters-in law Anthony and Grace Oliveri, Rocco and Rosina Oliveri, and Diego Oliveri.
The family would like to thank Drs. Francis Walsh and Dr. Marcus Mayus for their assistance, excellent attention and care, caregivers Marrian Johnson and Winny Wells for their compassion, dedication and loving touch and the Danielcare, Greenwich Home Care and Constellation home care organizations. Viewing will be held at Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Road #3, Greenwich, on September 25, 12:00 to 2:00 and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday September 26 at 11 a.m., at St. Roch's Catholic Church, 10 St. Roch Avenue , Greenwich. Donations can be made in Joe's memory to St Roch's Church or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 24, 2019