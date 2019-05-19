GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Services
Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home
134 Hamilton Ave
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-5968
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home
134 Hamilton Ave
Greenwich, CT 06830
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows
White Plains, CT
Joseph Massi Jr.


Joseph Massi Jr. Obituary
Joseph Massi Jr.
November 27, 1945 - May 18, 2019Joseph Massi Jr., a White Plains resident and native of Greenwich, passed away May 18, 2019, at age 73. He was born November 27, 1945, to Joseph Sr. and Mary (nee Roina) Massi. He worked for many years as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Cos Cob. Joseph is remembered fondly in many ways, among them, traveling to Mohegan Sun, beach time with friends, playing softball in his early years, but most of all, for his overwhelming love of his grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen (nee Tiriolo), cherished children, Joseph Massi III (Kim), Vanessa Massi and stepdaughter, Michelle Tighe (Patrick) and loving grandchildren, Julia, Patrick Jr, Caroline, J.J., Alexis, Liz and Jayleigh. He is also survived by his dear brother, Rick Massi (Judy) and many nieces and nephews. To honor Joseph's life, family and friends will gather on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, 203-869-5968. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows in White Plains. Committal will be private. Memorial donations can be sent to , For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in GreenwichTime on May 19, 2019
