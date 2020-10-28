Joseph Purcell

Joseph "Jay" P. Purcell

Born April 28, 1942, Jay passed away October 20. Jay was a lifelong Greenwich resident where he was involved in the RTM, we had a Windows and Doors contracting business, ran a hot dog truck, and ultimately became the owner of The Columns, the stately, historic building that still stands in Central Greenwich. He also studied art in NYC and was a skilled artist and craftsman. For the past 38 years, Jay was a Connecticut State Marshall, which required driving thousands of miles annually as he covered the entire State for his many clients. Twenty years ago, however, Jay found his real passion when he purchased a 33 acre horse farm in Glenmoore, PA. Each weekend he drove the 300+ miles round trip to be there. With painstaking precision and pride he spent the past two decades meticulously restoring stone walls, stone buildings and barns. Working with Amish craftsmen, he was insistent that the work be of the highest and most authentic quality. He also took pride in the plants, shrubs, and trees that surrounded his property and his 200 year old stone farmhouse. The close supportive group of friends he made in those years were essential to his well being. They fully supported him and he them. His farm was meant to be a warm, welcoming place for all, and his final wishes were that the property be maintained as a horse farm in perpetuity. In his last two years, it was these deep, unwavering friendships that truly sustained him. In addition to these very special people in his life, he is also survived by his companion of twenty-five years, with whom he resided in Rye, NY, his two sisters of Greenwich and three daughters. Information on other survivors is not available at this time.



