Joseph P. Strazza, Sr.
Joseph P. Strazza, Sr., 87, of Riverside passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born in Greenwich on June 28, 1932 to the late Thomas and Gertrude Pennella Strazza.
Joe graduated from Greenwich High School in 1950 and is a Korean War Veteran. He was part owner of the Eastman Motors Pontiac dealership in Stamford, for over 30 years. Afterwards, he was the Controller of the Callari Auto Group until his retirement.
Joe loved the NY Giants and tailgating with his family. He was an avid winemaker, gardener and golfer. He belonged to the Innis Arden Golf Club and was also an active member of the Independence Club for many years. Joe loved family - he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, as well as a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend. Joe left a piece of himself with all who knew him and will be loved and remembered forever.
Joe is survived by his devoted wife, Gloria Pangia Strazza of sixty four years, his loving children, Gloria A. Strazza, Steven Strazza and his wife, Suzanne, Joseph P. Strazza, Jr. and his wife, Suzanne and Kimberly Jo Kuen and her husband, Christopher, as well as his grandchildren, Carly, Steven, Alex, Joseph, Zachary, Alexi and Lucas and a great grandchild, Tenley.
Also surviving are his siblings, Carmela Strazza, Mary Sorbo and Ralph Strazza and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Joe was also predeceased by his siblings, Jerry Strazza, Rocco Strazza and Philomena Roina.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Roch RC Church, 10 Saint Roch Avenue, Greenwich. Interment will follow at St. Mary's RC Cemetery, North Street Greenwich.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joe's memory to the Fairfield County House, 1 Den Road, CT 06902.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 2, 2020