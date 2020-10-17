1/1
Joseph Supp Sr.
JOSEPH SUPP, SR.
SOUTHBURY - Joseph Supp, 97, went to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on October 12, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Ansonia, CT, July 28, 1923 to John Supp and Catherine (Tuz) Supp. He graduated from Pine Trade School in Ansonia in 1941, worked at Vought-Sikorsky Aircraft Co. in Stratford, CT from Aug. 1941 – Feb. 1943. He joined the Navy and served in the Pacific theater during WW2 as a metalworker in aviation repair and overhaul on his ship (the Saratoga) and as a tail gunner in a Douglas SBD Dauntless A-24 Banshee dive bomber. After the war, he got his business degree at UConn where he also met and married Joan Whittle on June 18, 1949 in Newtown, CT. He was devoted to his family and very involved in sports with his children. He was an avid UConn football and basketball fan. He enjoyed playing golf and singing in church choirs. He was quite gregarious and easily made friends wherever he went.
He was predeceased by all his brothers and sisters: John, Peter, Dimitro James (Cap), Helene (Cikora), Anna, Doris (Barilovich), Julia (Donnelly), and Natalie. He leaves behind Joan, his wife of 71 years, his sons Joseph, Michael, and Steven, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a message of remembrance and to see more information on Joseph's life, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.

Published in Connecticut Post & Greenwich Time on Oct. 17, 2020.
