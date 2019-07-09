Josephine Franco

Josephine Franco, 101, peacefully passed away with her sons at her side on July 4, 2019 at Nathaniel Witherell. She was born on July 31, 1918 to Maria and Dominico D'Agostino in San Nicola, Italy. In 1936, Josephine immigrated to America where she began her career in dressmaking. She became a superb seamstress and baker; cookies being her specialty. Josephine met Saverio Franco at ESL class and they married in 1940. She was predeceased by Saverio and her sister Rose Gattuso.

She is survived by two sons: John (Diane) and Dominick (Rosemarie): four grandchildren and their spouses; Jill and Bill Adams, Kristi and Joseph Byrne, Dominick and Jessica Franco, Jonathan and Poliana Franco. Josephine's longevity allowed her to enjoy her eight great-grandchildren; Willa, Harper, and Sam Adams, Caitlin and Austin Byrne, Kylie and Kacey Franco and Emilia Franco.

A private burial service was held on Tuesday, July 9th at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich.

We are deeply grateful for the dedicated and caring staff at Nathaniel Witherell especially in her final hours and ask that donations in her memory be made to: Nathaniel Witherell, 70 Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT 06830. Published in Greenwich Time on July 14, 2019