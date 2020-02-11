|
|
Josephine M. Podgurski
Josephine M. Podgurski, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, February 9. She was 90 years old.
Josephine had been a longterm care resident of the Greenwich Woods Health Care Center for the past year. Through her adult life, Josephine was a homemaker and mother to eight children. Joseph, her husband of 57 years, predeceased her in 2015. Josephine is survived by her eight children, Terry Podgurski, of Greenwich; Linda Podgurski, of New Haven; Paulette Gregoire, of Norwalk; Jack Podgurski, of Stamford; Chrissie Podgurski, of New Britain; Mary Silva, of Stamford; Carolyn Podgurski, of Stamford; and David Podgurski, of Chicago, Illinois.
Calling hours are Thursday, February 13, from 9 to 10 a.m., at Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home in Greenwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rye Brook, New York.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 12, 2020