GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
31 Arch Street
Greenwich, CT 068306512
(203) 869-1513
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
31 Arch Street
Greenwich, CT 068306512
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Rye Brook, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Podgurski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Podgurski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Podgurski Obituary
Josephine M. Podgurski
Josephine M. Podgurski, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, February 9. She was 90 years old.
Josephine had been a longterm care resident of the Greenwich Woods Health Care Center for the past year. Through her adult life, Josephine was a homemaker and mother to eight children. Joseph, her husband of 57 years, predeceased her in 2015. Josephine is survived by her eight children, Terry Podgurski, of Greenwich; Linda Podgurski, of New Haven; Paulette Gregoire, of Norwalk; Jack Podgurski, of Stamford; Chrissie Podgurski, of New Britain; Mary Silva, of Stamford; Carolyn Podgurski, of Stamford; and David Podgurski, of Chicago, Illinois.
Calling hours are Thursday, February 13, from 9 to 10 a.m., at Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home in Greenwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rye Brook, New York.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -