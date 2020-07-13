Joyce Brandy

Joyce R. Adimari Brandy

Joyce R. Adimari Brandy, 62, a longtime resident of Eastchester, N.Y.; passed away on July 10, 2020. She was born September 16, 1957 to John and Madeline (Covino) Adimari in Mt. Vernon, NY. Joyce is survived by her loving son Robert Brandy; her brother John Adimari (Lillian); her sister Nancy Allan; her five nieces and nephews Jenna, Allison and John Adimari, Kristen Nakashian (Dave) and Robert Allan (Marisa); and her four great-nieces and nephews Charlotte, Jack, James and Chloe. Joyce is also survived by her many loving cousins. Joyce will always be remembered for her kindness to everyone, her radiant smile, and for her great love and devotion to her family. Joyce possessed a steely determination not to allow her affliction with MS deter her from living a vibrant life. She brightened the day of all who knew her and they all treasured her friendship. She will be dearly missed; but she is now with her loving mom and dad no doubt smiling on all of us. God Bless you, Joyce. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Association. Services at this time will be private.



