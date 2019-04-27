GreenwichTime Obituaries
Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
267 Greenwich Ave.
Greenwich, CT 06830
203-869-0315
Joyce Galperin
Joyce Galperin, longtime resident of Greenwich, CT, Scottsdale, AZ, and Stamford, CT, passed away on April 17, 2019 at the age of 91. Joyce was the daughter of the late Joseph Paull and Minna Bell Paull and was born in New York City, NY on March 11, 1928. She attended the Julliard School and received her Master's Degree at Columbia University. Mrs. Galperin was a concert pianist, playing at Carnegie Hall as a young girl and working with many philharmonics and opera singers over the years. Joyce was predeceased by her loving husband Leroy Galperin. She is survived by her son John B. Galperin and his wife Mary, her daughter Diane Hoffman, and four grandchildren, John Brooks Hoffman III, Sarah Galperin, Kathryn Galperin and Piper Hoffman. Joyce will always be remembered and missed by family, friends, and all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fred D. Knapp & Son Funeral Home, 267 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT
Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 27, 2019
