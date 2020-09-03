Judith Kimble

JUDITH A. KIMBLE

Judith A. Kimble passed away on August 12, 2020 at Greenwich Hospital after suffering a major stroke eight days earlier. She was 75.

She is survived by her brother Brian and his wife Judy (another Judy Kimble) of Leesburg, Florida; a niece and her husband, Laurie and Kot Seen, who teach at an International School in China; a nephew, Judson, of Burlington, Vermont; and two grandnephews, Kamal and Viset, who are with their parents in China.

Judy grew up in Harrison, the daughter of Floyd and Anne (Strothkamp) Kimble. She graduated from the Academy of the Resurrection in Rye and went on to receive a BS degree in nursing. She settled in Greenwich where she was employed as a nurse at Greenwich Hospital. As years passed she became interested in psychiatric nursing and earned a Masters degree from Yale. This led to her counseling practice in Greenwich.

Upon retirement Judy began working with children serving as a crossing guard at Julian Curtiss School and Cos Cob School for almost 20 years. This season the kids will not see "Miss Judy" at her usual posts of duty. Music was a primary interest in her life. She thoroughly enjoyed her years playing bass clarinet with the Sound Beach Community Band and Hudson Valley Woodwind Ensemble. A chair and plaque in her memory will be a reminder of her significant contribution to the Hudson Valley group she loved so well.

A small gathering will be held at a later date when her life will be remembered. The date is uncertain due to Covid 19 restrictions.



