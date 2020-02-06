GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
31 Arch Street
Greenwich, CT 068306512
(203) 869-1513
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Servidio - Reilly


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Servidio - Reilly Obituary
Judith Servidio-Reilly
Judith Servidio-Reilly
Oct. 10, 1944 – Feb. 5, 2020, age 75, a lifetime resident of Greenwich, CT, passed away at Greenwich Hospital. She is survived by her husband Patrick Reilly. Judith was predeceased by her sister Sandra Sandreuter and she is survived by her brother Jack Armstrong, sister Sharon Mann, and brother Bryant Armstrong. She is also survived by her children, Joseph (Dawn) Servidio and Heather (Mike) Natale. She will forever be proud of her four grandchildren, Jamie DiBiccari, Alexander Servidio, Jesse and Jack Natale, as well as, many nieces and nephews and her rescue dogs Bonnie and Lilly.
Friends may visit with the family at Leo P. Gallagher funeral home and a funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Church located in Greenwich, CT. Check the www.leopgallaghergreenwich.com website for days and times. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or ASPCA.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -