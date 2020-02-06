|
|
Judith Servidio-Reilly
Judith Servidio-Reilly
Oct. 10, 1944 – Feb. 5, 2020, age 75, a lifetime resident of Greenwich, CT, passed away at Greenwich Hospital. She is survived by her husband Patrick Reilly. Judith was predeceased by her sister Sandra Sandreuter and she is survived by her brother Jack Armstrong, sister Sharon Mann, and brother Bryant Armstrong. She is also survived by her children, Joseph (Dawn) Servidio and Heather (Mike) Natale. She will forever be proud of her four grandchildren, Jamie DiBiccari, Alexander Servidio, Jesse and Jack Natale, as well as, many nieces and nephews and her rescue dogs Bonnie and Lilly.
Friends may visit with the family at Leo P. Gallagher funeral home and a funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Church located in Greenwich, CT. Check the www.leopgallaghergreenwich.com website for days and times. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or ASPCA.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 7, 2020