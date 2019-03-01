GreenwichTime Obituaries
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Judith T. Belmont, February 23, 2019, age 71 of Beverly Hills, MI. Beloved wife of the late Robert for 50 years. Cherished mother of Melissa Belmont of St. Cloud, FL and Kimberly Belmont of Weston, FL. Devoted grandmother of Ethan Gruler (Brittany Pries), Zachary Gruler, Casey Gruler, Atticus Schonlau and Soren Schonlau. Preceded in death by parents Robert V. Turner and Mary M. Turner. Memorial tributes to donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 1, 2019
