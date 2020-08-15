Julia Stefanowicz Cox
Julia, (Julie) Stefanowicz Cox, 93, a lifelong resident of Cos Cob, CT, peacefully passed away on the morning of August 13, 2020.
Julie was born in Greenwich, CT on September 27, 1926 and was one of eight children born to late Sofia (Poplaska) and Joseph Stefanowicz.
Growing up, Julie was a dear daughter, sister and friend. Following high school, she worked for F.W. Woolworth Company in Greenwich, where she advanced her professional career as a retail auditor. She also worked for the Town of Greenwich, holding positions at the Cos Cob School and Nathaniel Witherall.
Above all, Julie spent her life in dedication to her family; as a devoted hockey mom, an avid gardener, a skilled seamstress and loving wife.
She was a dedicated wife to her beloved husband, of 49 years, James, and a loving mother and grandmother who cared for her family completely and selflessly.
Julie is survived by her children, Bruce Cox (Christy) Marietta GA, Brad Cox (Lori) Greenwich, Jimmy Cox Cos Cob, and two grandchildren; Christopher and Courtney Marietta Ga. Besides her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her husband, James Cox and siblings; Fred, Henry, Edward, Chester, Stanley Stefanowicz and Bertha Stefanowicz Ryba.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no services held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider donating in Julie's memory to a charity of your choice
.