Julie Barker (Gol)
February 9, 1950 – October 2, 2020.
Julie Barker, an author, editor, world traveler, philanthropist and friend to all, passed away on October 2 at her home in Stamford, Connecticut surrounded by family. Her warm personality, open heart, and compassion provided comfort, support, and healing to many, and her keen sense of humor made the world a little bit brighter.
A professional writer and editor for a variety of publications, ranging from the travel industry to business, arts, and culture, Julie served as Editor in Chief for the monthly trade publication Successful Meetings as well as writing short essays on various themes for Google's home page. The author of three novels, Julie's work Anodyne was a finalist in the Amazon Breakthrough Novel Contest. Despite her many accomplishments, it was her unfailing kindness and compassionate nature that will be remembered by many. A generous supporter of numerous charities and causes, she always found time in her busy schedule to help others.
Julia Louise Kenner was born February 9, 1950 and grew up in Santa Barbara, CA. Her mother Mary Jo Waite was a librarian and her father Hugh Kenner was a literary critic and English professor. Julie graduated from the University of California Santa Cruz with a B.A. in English Literature.
Her husband Andy Gol remembers Julie as a "loving partner who brought joy and comfort to my life for 17 years." They enjoyed traveling together and visited Italy and Hawaii during her three-year battle with cancer. Julie and Andy also rescued 3 wonderful dogs—Alex, Butch, and Ziggy, who was by her side through her final days.
She is survived by her siblings Cathy Ann Springob, Margie Turrin, John Kenner, Michael Kenner, Rob Kenner, and Lisa Kenner. She was the loving stepmom to Zachary Mallin and Amy Mallin, proud aunt to 12 nieces and nephews, and devoted mentor to Judeley Jean-Charles. A family bridge builder, Julie could always be counted on for steadfast support and wise counsel during difficult times.
One of the many things Julie's family and friends will miss from now on is her annual Christmas letter. Her closing words from a recent letter wished everyone a year of happiness, fulfillment, and good health. "If you sing, do it loudly, she added. "If you have a dog, give him or her a hug for us. If you are a writer, remember the words of one of my former editors: it takes as long as it takes."
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Connecticut Food Bank ctfoodbank.org
or Starfish Connection Mentoring Program starfishconnection.org
Services postponed until Spring 2021.
