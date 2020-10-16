Julie ChaseAugust 17, 1940 - October 4, 2020Julie Jackson Chase, 80, longtime resident of Greenwich, died peacefully on October 4, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in Norwalk, from Lewy body dementia. Born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 17, 1940, she grew up in nearby Dearborn. Julie graduated from Ohio Wesleyan Univ. in 1962 with a B.A. in political science and then moved to New York City, where she met and married Hal Chase. She and Hal raised their family in Riverside, CT. In the early 1980s, they acquired Kidsbooks, a school bookfair company, which they operated as a family business for 15 years.Julie and Hal were married for 51 years, until his death from Parkinson's disease in 2015. Julie was the loving mother of Carrie, Christy, Stephen, Douglas, and Susannah, who predeceased her in 1997. Julie is also survived by her cherished in-laws—daughters-in-law Kelly McCaffrey Chase and Nicole Schneider Chase, son-in-law Paul Reynolds, ex-son-in-law Geoffrey Greene—and by her 10 adored grandchildren, who called her "Dommy"—Casey, James, Ryan, Delaney, Anna, Stephen, Matt, Piper, Kate and Kelsey.Julie was a model for how to live a life of love and resilience. She was fiercely devoted to her family and wide circle of friends, with whom she shared her wit, warmth, wide-ranging interests, and sage advice. A natural artist, Julie's creativity took many forms, and everything came from her heart. She cultivated exquisite gardens, cooked delectable family meals, knitted sweaters for her children and sewed quilts for her grandchildren, and brought beauty into the rooms of her family's homes. She raised her children with a love of history, nature, food, art, and books.The family would like to thank her many kind caregivers, especially Tina Chachanidze and Analecia Hamilton. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's or Audubon Greenwich, the location of Susannah's Wildflower Garden.