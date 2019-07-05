Julie Gunnarshaug Stewart

Julie Gunnarshaug Stewart, DNP, MPH, FNP-BC, FAANP – Beloved mother, mor mor, beste mor, partner, mentor and friend passed away after a valiant battle against ovarian cancer on July 1, 2019 at the age of 62. Born to Asselina and Sverre Gunnarshaug and raised in Greenwich, CT, Julie attended the Greenwich Public Schools and went on to further her education in the field she was passionate about. Julie holds a BSN from USNY/Regents College, School of Nursing, Albany, NY, an MSN from Sacred Heart University, School of Nursing, a MPH from the University of Connecticut and a DNP from Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing-Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH. Julie started her career at Stamford Hospital in various positions over 25 years starting as a staff nurse and leaving as an HIV nurse practitioner to pursue a consulting position at Shering Plough. Missing her work with patients, Julie became the Director of Clinical Services at the Path Center at Brooklyn Hospital. Finally, following her other passion of teaching, she was a tenured professor of nursing at SHU and the Program Director of the Family Nurse Practitioner and Doctor of Nursing practice programs. Julie was a beloved educator, clinician and scholar leaving a legacy of accomplishments to the nursing profession and the care of vulnerable populations across the globe. Dr. Stewart was a Fellow in the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the recipient of numerous prestigious awards including the National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculties Annual recognition award for "Outstanding Faculty Practice", the Florence S. Wald Award for Outstanding Contributions to Nursing Practice from the Connecticut Nurses' Association, CT Nurse Practitioner of the year for 2006 by CTAPRNS, the Sacred Heart University CEHP Alumni Leadership Award 2006, and Florence Nightingale Award 2014 from the Connecticut Nurses' Association. She is the co-author of two widely adopted nursing textbooks with her favorite one being, Role Development for the Nurse Practitioner. Her list of peer reviewed publications and presentations are many. Just before her passing, she learned that she and her colleague received a competitive $2.4 HRSA grant to support the education of nurse practitioner students and to fight the opiate crisis. Just this week she traveled in spirit with other colleagues to Shanghai where their research on global health initiatives was presented. In addition to her academic career, she provided comprehensive medical and specialty care to patients infected with HIV as a certified HIV Specialist at Southwest Community Health Center in Bridgeport. She was a sexual abuse medical examiner for children and adults, and regularly participated in medical missions to Jamaica and Guatemala providing medical care to the most vulnerable.Besides Julie's career, her biggest passion was her family. She is survived by her beloved children Kirstin (Tom) Butler, Karine (Alan) Yantorno and Scott Tyler (Kim) Stewart; her partner John Drinkwater; her cherished 9 grandchildren Kyle, Kaia, Kaden and Kolton Butler, Juliana, Lucien and Elida Yantorno, Mackenzie and Warren Stewart and great-grandchild Kyla Butler. She is also survived by her sister Martha (Per) Thompsen, her brother Arne (Jackie) Gunnarshaug and her nieces and nephew Cindy (Bob) Holland, Jeff (Valerie) Thompson, Robin (Ed) Edmunson, April (Paul) Marabito and Kristi Gunnarshaug as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Julie also had her other special family Missy (John) Journick and Laurie Wigglesworth and their children Caroline and Grayce Journick and Madaline Wigglesworth.

Visiting hours will be on Sunday, July 7th from 4-8 p.m. at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT and a service at 10am on Monday, July 8th at the Round Hill Community Church, 395 Round Hill Road, Greenwich CT.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a nursing scholarship in Julie's name at Sacred Heart University, Attention: Advancement Office, Julia Olson, 5151 Park Ave, Fairfield, CT 06825. The David Sheldrick Wildlife Elephant Rescue at https://www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org/donate or the childrens program at Round Hill Community Church in Greenwich, CT www.Roundhillcommunitychurch.org Published in Greenwich Time on July 6, 2019