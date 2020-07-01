June Freeman
1926 - 2020
June Lynn Freeman
Sept. 4, 1926 - June 23, 2020June Lynn Freeman, resident of Fellowship Village, Basking Ridge, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 93. The daughter of Thomas and Olga Lynn of Greenwich, CT, June earned a BA in English from Skidmore College. She enjoyed a successful business career and 'the single life' in NYC. She married the love of her life, Leon Samuel Freeman, Jr. in June, 1977.
After several years living in Morrison, Colorado, June and Leon settled in Old Greenwich, CT, where they spent 35 happy and active years. June was engaged in The Woman's Club of Greenwich and The Flower Club of Old Greenwich. She played tennis and golf at Innis Arden, and enjoyed taking dips in Long Island Sound from the end of her road. The couple retired to Fellowship Village in 2014.
June loved to travel, discuss news of the day, garden, and host dinner parties for her numerous friends. She will be remembered for her sparkling personality and sweet smile. Her engaging nature captured the hearts of all who knew her.
June leaves behind two daughters, Conde Freeman and Kit Greener; Kit's husband, Kevin and their two children Katie and Trent; and the two children of deceased son Frank Freeman, Sam and CJ.
We extend a special thank you to her excellent care team at Fellowship Village. Donations in June's name can be made to The Special Olympics, Trenton, NJ.
To light an online candle for the family, visit gcfuneralhome.com. Services will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather. Until then, visit www.facebook.com/groups/we.remember.june to share memories and pictures, so we may share the love and our thanks for the gift of June's memory that lives in our hearts.

Published in Greenwich Time on Jul. 1, 2020.
