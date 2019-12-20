|
Justin R. Quagliani
Justin R. Quagliani, 38, died suddenly on December 17, 2019. He was born in New Haven on July 31, 1981. Justin served in the U.S. Army in Kuwait and Iraq. He was currently a Police Officer for the Greenwich Police Department. Justin is survived by his wife Mia Quagliani, his daughter Nadia Quagliani, his father Raymond Quagliani, 5 siblings Raymond F. Quagliani, and his wife Vicky, Christopher M. Quagliani and his wife Jennifer, Ericka D. Quagliani, Nicholas Quagliani and his wife Natalie, Mario R. Quagliani and his wife Joanne, and step mother Doris J. Quagliani.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 469 North Street Greenwich. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery Darien. Friends may call at the Fred D. Knapp & Son Funeral Home, 267 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 21, 2019