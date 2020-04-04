|
|
Katherine Monick
April 18, 1931 - April 2, 2020 Katherine Monick passed away on April 2, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born on April 18, 1931 to Annunziato Marino and Frances Calabro Marino in the Chickahominy area of Greenwich. She was a lifelong resident of Greenwich where she raised her family and was a vibrant member of the community. Katherine taught CCD education at St. Roch's Parish for many years contributing to the education of countless children and worked at Thomas J. Glines Insurance. Her enthusiasm for life was fueled by a love for travel, learning, and her family. She was never without hobbies and was a skilled painter and gardener. She was a member of the Yama Ki Bonsai Society, practicing bonsai for over twenty years and having learned from bonsai master Yuji Yoshimura before his passing. Katherine shared her passion for life with her ever-growing family, lifelong friends, and everyone she encountered.
Katherine was predeceased by her husband, Martin Nicholas Monick, Sr., her parents, her son Dominic "Mickey," and her grandson, Richard M. Aidinis, Jr. Katherine is survived by her 6 children, Deborah Aidinis (Richard), Martin N. Monick, Jr. (Diane), Gregory Monick (Phyllis), Glenn Monick (Sylvie), Cathy Garfinkle (Myron) and Regina Hunnicutt (Richard). Her 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren all brought her joy and she loved them dearly. She is also survived by her siblings Dominick Marino, Frances Monick, Sr. Anna Marino, John Marino, (Antina) Michael Marino (Faye), Peter Marino (Marion), and her sister-in-law Joan Monick, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. Francis Walsh, and Dr. Kevin Conboy her longtime physicians, Dr. Alissa Greenberg as well as the nursing and staff members of Greenwich Hospital's Telemetry and Med A units who took care of her in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to The Greenwich Scholarship Association, P.O Box 4627, Greenwich, CT 06831 in memory of Richard M Aidinis, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. Burial is private. A memorial service and celebration of mom's life is planned for a later date. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 5, 2020