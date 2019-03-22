|
|
Katherine Pracilio
Katherine Pracilio, age 95, of Greenwich, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 13th at Stamford Hospital. Katherine grew up in the Bronx and then moved to Pelham Manor, NY in 1950 and then to Greenwich in 1974. She just recently lost her loving husband of 70 years back in October. Katherine loved spending time with her five children and loved spoiling her five grandchildren and loved putting together elaborate delicious holiday meals for everyone. She was laid to rest on Monday March 18th at St Mary's Cemetery.
Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 22, 2019