Katja M. Krumpelbeck
Katja M. Krumpelbeck, beloved daughter, sister, cousin, Aunt , Godmother and friend passed away on July 22nd with family members by her side.
She was born on September 17, 1985 in Greenwich, CT to Karin and John Krumpelbeck of Stamford, CT.
Katja worked as a speech and cognitive disorders therapist for the New York City school system. Katja loved helping all people and especially enjoyed working with children.
Katja loved New York City, Broadway shows, all kinds of music, Cape Cod, Fine Art and Nature. She loved to travel and enjoyed experiencing new places and cultures and would go on any adventure anywhere. She loved her cat and all animals. Katja was a very special Godmother and loved the little children.
Katja is survived by her father, John, her brother, Steven and his wife Kari and her nieces Olivia and Kirsten, as well as many other family members in the US and in Austria.
Donations in her name can be sent to:
Compassionate Care ALS
P.O. Box 1052
West Falmouth, MA 02574
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 1, 2019